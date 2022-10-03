Longford girls presented with prestigious National Guide Awards
Congratulations to Longford's Chloe and Kayla Reilly, Emma Kenny, and Sarah McDermott on achieving their National Guide Awards.
Chloe, Kayla, and Emma travelled to Galway on Saturday, accompanied by volunteer Leader, Donna Reilly, to be presented with their certificates and gold pins by Irish Girl Guides President, Deirdre Henley and Chief Commissioner, Amanda O'Sullivan.
The National Guide Award is a Trail Blazer Gold Pin, the highest award in Irish Girl Guides and recognition of the girls having completed all of the Pathfinder, Voyager, Innovator, and Trail Blazer badges of their Journey Guiding Programme.
This is a great achievement for the girls, particularly as they continued working on their Guiding Challenges throughout lockdown - a challenge in itself!
