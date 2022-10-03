Longford's Layla and 'Barbie' celebrate Tullamore Show success
Layla Flaherty from Clonevit, Moydow, Longford pictured with her winning Overall Champion Miniature Horse 'Barbie' at this year's Tullamore Show.
