85 Ukrainian children now enrolled in Longford schools

The Department of Education can confirm that as of September 30, 11,809 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland.

Out of that figure, 7,420 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,389 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Longford, there are 51 enrolments in primary schools and 34 in secondary schools.

In neighbouring counties the enrolments are: Cavan 277 (193 primary & 84 secondary), Leitrim 215 (141 primary & 74 secondary), Roscommon 153 (122 primary & 31 secondary) and Westmeath 205 (136 primary & 69 secondary).

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine

The Department says it will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.