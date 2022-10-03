Search

04 Oct 2022

Jury sworn in in trial of man who denies murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Roscommon

Detective Garda Colm Horkan

Reporter:

Paul Neilan

03 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

Court Reporter

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a man who denies murder but admits to the manslaughter of a detective Garda in Co Roscommon in 2020.

Today (Monday, October 3), mechanic Stephen Silver appeared in the court pleading not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Colm Horkan (49) during the course of his duties in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17, 2020.

However, when the murder charge was read by the registrar to Mr Silver (46) of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, he replied "not guilty" but added "guilty to manslaughter for reason of diminished responsibility".

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury panel before their selection that they should not serve as jurors if any of their immediate family were members of An Garda Síochána.

Mr Justice McDermott told the jury of seven men and five women that the case was one of murder and that the trial would last up to seven weeks. He then adjourned the matter to Friday, October 7.

If found guilty of the murder of Det Gda Horkan, Mr Silver faces a mandatory sentence of 40 years in jail.

