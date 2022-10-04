Serious collision on N4
Emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the N4 near the Lough Owel viewing, just outside Mullingar this morning.
It is understood that two vehicles collided shortly before 7am and and one person was hospitalised.
Investigations are ongoing.
