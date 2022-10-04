Longford stylist shortlisted for new award

Margo Kilkenny from Halo Hair Design in Ballymahon, Co Longford has been shortlisted for Colour Technician of the Year, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional, at the inaugural Professional Beauty and Hairdressers Journal Ireland Beauty, Hair and Spa Awards 2022.

The exciting event was launched earlier this year to celebrate creativity, business acumen, and achievement in the beauty, hair and spa sector across Ireland.

Featuring 14 categories, the awards recognise the individuals and teams who are making waves within their business, as well as influencing the broader landscape of the industry.

Organised by the established team behind the British Hairdressing Awards, World Spa & Wellness Awards, and the Professional Beauty Awards, entries were judged independently by leading beauty, spa and hairdressing experts.

All finalists are now invited to attend the red-carpet awards ceremony on Sunday, November 6 at the historic Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin. The event takes place during an exciting weekend of celebration for the Irish beauty, hair, and spa industry, hosted during the Professional Beauty/HJ Ireland exhibition. With the biggest brands and best educators, the two-day event looks set to be the ultimate celebration of the strength and influence of the Irish hair and beauty industry.

"I am delighted to be nominated for this award," says Margo from Halo Hair Design, "Dedication and hard work is the key to success and I am honoured to be a part of these awards. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!"

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of PB & HJ’s Ireland Awards says, "These awards champion and reward both those often-unsung heroes who work tirelessly to lead and motivate teams, demonstrate innovative ways of keeping their clients engaged and find ways to sustain their business, alongside the creative visionaries capturing beautiful imagery that showcases their skills and passion for hair and beauty. Margo should feel incredibly proud to have been shortlisted among such an impressive group of finalists."