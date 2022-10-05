Longford residents left 'high and dry' over sewage issues

Elderly homeowners living in a mid Longford housing estate have been told there is “absolutely nothing” local authority officials can do to rectify sewage issues in the area.

Fine Gael councillor and Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Gerry Hagan tabled a request for the council to take in charge a small sewerage plant that services six houses at Cullyfad's Radharc na Coille.

Cllr Hagan called on the local authority to step in and allay an issue which was causing local residents much anxiety in the face of an ever deepening energy crisis.

However, Director of Services John Brannigan said the council's hand were tied, insisting the dilemma was one which only Irish Water could resolve.

“It is Irish Water’s responsibility to take it in charge. We have brought it to their attention and we haven’t had a satisfactory answer,” he said.

Mr Brannigan added there was no mechanism at the council's disposal to 'back charge' Irish Water on foot of a query raised by Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi.

“We need to put some sort of pressure on them (Irish Water) that the responsibility is theirs and that you can no longer just disregard that responsibility,” added Cllr Hagan.