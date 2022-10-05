Search

05 Oct 2022

Council expect traffic issues as Longford town's Grafton Court gets set to close

Grafton Court

Grafton Court will be the next road in Longford to be closed as part of ongoing regeneration works

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

05 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Local authority chiefs are bracing themselves for traffic congestion concerns when a busy link road between Longford's Main Street and Tesco car park closes over the coming weeks.

Large scale regeneration works are currently underway in the car park area of Longford Shopping Centre with a road, Rue Noyal Chatillon, running adjacent to the precinct currently closed off to traffic.

Local politicians were told at last week's meeting of Longford Municipal Distritc meeting of how those works would likely lead to a build up of traffic when Grafton Court is closed off to motorists.

“Rue Noyal Chatillon is closed and once that opens, Grafton Court will close so there probably will be traffic issues around the centre once we close Grafton Court,” said area engineer Eamon Bennett.

Meanwhile, it is expected long standing upgrade works along the county town's Ballinalee Road will finally come to a close in six weeks time.
“The scheduled finish date is the end of October, that may change by a couple of weeks but that is all,” he said.

