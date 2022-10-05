Longford artist to roll out 'A Portrait in Time' exhibition

‘A Portrait in Time’ exhibition by local artist Michael Croghan will take place in Longford town's former Providers Building from 7.30-9pm tomorrow (Thursday) evening
Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern will launch the ‘A Portrait in Time’ exhibition by local artist Michael Croghan on Thursday, October 6. Taking place in the Providers Building in Longford Town from 7.30-9pm, all are welcome to attend.
A visual representation of Longford from 2012-2022, the exhibition comprises over three hundred portraits and selected works from Michael Croghan’s archival collection.
The works will showcase aspects of Longford culture, with a focus on community. The exhibition provides a faithful portrayal of Longford over the last decade as a place rich in diversity and landscape.
After the launch, the exhibition will be open from 12-6pm, from Friday, October 7 to Thursday, October 13. The event is sponsored by Longford Live and Local, Longford County Council and Arts Council Ireland.
For further information, check out Longford County Council on Longfordcoco.ie or follow on social media.
