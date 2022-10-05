Longford Town take on Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park

After a very testing weekend with games against Athlone away on Friday and Waterford at home on Monday, the overworked Longford Town squad face the long trip down to Cork to take on Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park this Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.

On Friday night last the Town had a 2-2 draw against midland rivals Athlone and in the end I suppose that it was a fair result with an amazing equaliser from Aaron Robinson the highlight of the game.

With many bruised bodies after the game on the astro pitch it was back to Bishopsgate on Monday night to play Waterford FC. This game was brought forward due to the blues upcoming FAI Cup semi-final against Shelbourne.

Longford went into the game minus half the usual starting eleven due to niggling injuries and let's hope these will clear up for the promotion play-offs at the end of October.

Sam Verdon sustained a bad injury in Athlone and looks set to be ruled out for the rest of the season which will be a big loss.

It was nice to see his brother Adam in the starting eleven against Waterford and Joe Power made a welcome return to the starting eleven after being out injured.

The stats will tell you that the visitors won the game 2-1 and that was with the help of the poorest officials seen at Bishopsgate for quite some time.

In the end the man in the middle dished out many yellow cards but not enough against a Waterford side who were hell bent on getting a victory no matter how it was achieved.

Matthew O'Brien, who had a superb game, opened the scoring with a spectacular goal after only four minutes and we should have extended our lead five minutes later and if that happened there is no doubt that there would be a very different final score.

The visitors got back into the game on 14 mins when free-kick specialist Patterson hit the target.

The Town were then attacking down the left and a shot was deflected over the goal line by a Waterford defender for a Town corner but the referee waved play on and the visitors broke forward and they scored through Aouachria to give them an undeserved lead.

Joe Power, who had a superb game in midfield, was so unlucky on a few occasions not to score. It was a ding-dong battle for the rest of the game until the controversial penalty decision.

The Town were denied a blatant penalty while substitute Darren Clarke missed a great chance to put the Town level three minutes into injury time.

This result pushes Waterford into second place just ahead of Galway on goal difference but Galway have a game in hand.

The Town have played Cobh three times this season and have come out on top on each occasion. The first meeting between the clubs was in early April and the Town won 2-0 with goals from Darren Craven and Eric Molloy.

The second game was in Cobh at the end of May and the Town won 4-2 with the goals coming from Dylan Barnett, Cristian Magerusan, Aaron Robinson and Shane Elworthy.

The third clash was in the first week of August and this also ended 2-0 to the Town. Jordan Adeyemo and Mark Hannratty were the scorers on that occasion.

Former Town player Paul Hunt is back playing in goal for Shane Keegan's Cobh side who have slumped to the bottom of the table in recent weeks due to the fact that Athlone have found some form.

The Town should be able to get a result in St Colman's Park if they play to their usual form.

Shane Keegan will also be looking for points to take his team off the bottom of the table and Cobh’s recent victory in the Munster Senior Cup final over local rivals Cork City should give them a good boost.