05 Oct 2022

€110,500 worth of drugs and €28,830 in cash seized in Longford Garda raid

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

05 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

A Longford Garda operation has netted over €110k in drugs and a substantial sum of cash.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized drugs with an approximate value of €110,500 and an estimated €28,830 in cash following a search operation in Longford Town yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 4, 2022).


 
The search of two houses was conducted by Gardaí from Longford with the assistance of members from Crime and Community Policing and the North West Region Armed Support Unit.
 
During the course of this search Cannabis with an approximate value of €110,000, cocaine with an approximate value of €500 and €28,830 Cash was recovered.
 
The drugs and cash have been sent for further analysis.
 
A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Longford Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
 
Investigation is ongoing.

