Longford mourns passing of skilled tradesman and former Mullinalaghta player Noel Kiernan

There was a sense of deep sadness throughout the parish on Thursday, September 29 as news spread of the death of Noel Kiernan, Kilmore, Dring, Co Longford.

While Noel had been in middling health for the last few years, he was still in good form and his passing came as a shock both to his family and to the community as a whole.

The high esteem in which he was held by all was manifested in the large crowds who called first to his home in Kilmore and then to the visitation in the funeral home in Kilcogy, and who attended his funeral and burial.

Noel was born on the last day of 1945 to John and Margaret Kiernan and spent some time in America as a young man after completing school in Cloonagh before returning to Kilmore to work on the family farm.

He married Anne McGovern from the neighbouring townland of Toome in 1978 and they were blessed with three children, Declan, Mairéad and Kevin, and six grandchildren.

Noel, as well as being a diligent and productive farmer, was an extremely skilled tradesman and able to turn his hand to any task involving building and construction. He also had a great interest in gardening and put in many hours of work at the peace garden beside the church.

Although Noel had left school at an early age, he was a voracious reader with a particular interest in history and was always interested in finding out as many perspectives as possible on any topic. He was a helpful neighbour to all and the Kiernan home was always a welcoming spot for any visitors.

Noel always had a great interest in football, playing for Mullinalaghta and for the Cavan club in New York in his youth, and it gave him great pride and pleasure to see his sons and grandsons line out for club and school over the years, and members of the Mullinalaghta senior squad and club members provided a guard of honour at the church.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers John and Bertie, and sister Ita. He is survived by his loving wife Anne, sons Declan and Kevin, daughter Mairéad, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law Elka and Gemma, sister Agnes, his beloved grandchildren James, Niall, Rebecca, Julie, Chloe and Daniel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.

Noel’s funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday morning, October 1 in St Columba’s Church by Fr Michael Bannon P.P. along with Fr Peter Beglan, a relative of Noel’s, followed by interment in Mullinalaghta graveyard. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.