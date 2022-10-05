Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Teresa Rogan (née Donaghey), 42 The Demesne, Battery Rd, Longford / Buncrana, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 of Teresa Rogan (nee Donaghey), 42 The Demesne, Battery Rd, Longford and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Brendan, son Benny, her beloved grandsons Ben and Adam, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and dear friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39KN66) on Friday, October 7 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 8 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Matthew (Matt) Reilly, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Monday, October 3, 2022 of Matthew (Matt) Reilly, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Carrickedmond, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Antoinette, dear father of Debra (Doran) and Leona (Barry) and a devoted grandfather of Jake, Jon, Lauren, James, Ava, Ryan and Jack. Predeceased by his brother Brendan and his parents Matthew and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Thomas and JD, brothers Fr Micheál and JP, sister Olive, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal to the Church of St Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge on Friday morning, October 7 arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery, Longford arriving at approximately 1.30pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Mary (Babbie) Thornhill (née O'Reilly), Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford

The recent death occurred in Australia on Sunday, October 2, 2022 of Mary (Babbie) Thornhill (nee O'Reilly), Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Rathbracken, Granard, Co Longford.

Deeply regretted by her sons Owen, Seamus, and Joseph, sisters Joan Gallagher (Rathbracken), Liz and Bridie (U.S.A.), Ellen (London), Sr Mary Dominica (Australia), her brother Tommy (Co. Down), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Australia at a later date.

Patrick (Paddy) Fee, Clontarf, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home, in his 99th year, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 of Patrick (Paddy) Fee, Clontarf, Dublin and late of Clogher, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Moira, Patricia, Attracta and Delphine and cherished grandad to Thomas, Shane, Eimear, Niall, James, Conor, Brian, Leona, Darragh, Caoimhe, Naoise and the late Leonardo. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Liam, Jim and Ciarán, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only please. May he Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick Gilleran, Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon / Frenchpark, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at St Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, October 2, 2022 of Patrick Gilleran, Clonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon/ Frenchpark, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Ethna. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Hugh and John. Patrick will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sisters Carmel, Teresa and Jacinta, nephews, nieces, uncle Willie, aunts Geraldine, Chris and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Tuesday evening October 4 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning October 5 to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed online here.

Kathleen Dolan (née Marron), Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 of Kathleen Dolan (née Marron) Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town and formerly of Toey, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Dan, son Thomas, parents Thomas and Kate, brother Thomas and her sisters Mary and Rose. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Rose, Patricia, Mairead and Bernie, sons Joe and Brendan, brother Patrick, sons-in-law Morgan and Frank, daughter-in-law Linda, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (Eircode F42 AX29) on Tuesday evening, October 4 from 5pm until 8pm and again on Wednesday evening, October 5 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 6 leaving her home at 10.30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Dolan family very much appreciates your support at this time. House private on Thursday morning, October 6 please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Thursday, October 6 at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Rose Casey (née McGowan), Breanletter, Keadue, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 of Rose Casey (née McGowan), Breanletter, Keadue, Co Roscommon.

Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Jim, sons Brendan (Leixlip), John (Drumshanbo) and Michael (Breanletter, Keadue) and her sisters Bernie and Imelda. Much loved and sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren Neela, Kyla, Ethan, Leah, Josh, Ella, Adam, Eabha, Oisin and Daire, daughters-in-law, Emer, Sharon and Noeleen, sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening, October 5 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal from her home in Breanletter on Thursday morning, October 6 to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V. M. Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. House strictly private please. Grateful thanks to all Staff who cared for Rose in Sligo, Roscommon and Galway Clinic Hospitals and the Roscommon Palliative Care and Community Nursing teams for their care and support throughout Rose’s illness. The family would also like to thank everyone for their sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

