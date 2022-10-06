Giveaway budget hailed as Longford senator calls for clarity over Lough Ree power station rates shortfall

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has joined party colleague and Junior Housing Minister Peter Burke in giving last week's budget the governmental seal of approval.

Both local Fine Gael politicians were understandably exultant at what has been described as the biggest State giveaway in living memory.

Senator Carrigy said the Government's decision to enact spending measures of more than €17bn against the backdrop of a global pandemic was indicative of its commitment in helping taxpayers cope with the ferocity of an ever deepening cost of living crisis.

“The Budget will help householders reduce their energy bills with an energy credit worth €600, with the first payment made in November, and January and March next year," he said.

"It was essential that Budget 2023 helped hard-pressed individuals and families at a time when they are really feeling the strain of rising costs."

His Longford-Westmeath running mate, Mr Burke gave an equally upbeat appraisal of the fiscal changes which were announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last Tuesday.

“I know from meeting people locally and at my weekly clinics, people are really suffering at the minute and financial supports are needed," he said.

"The Tánaiste (Leo Varadkar) and the entire Government recognise this, and that is why this budget goes so far."

In namedropping the likes of the widening of income tax bands to aid hard pressed middle income earners and a €600 energy credit to offset spiralling household energy bills, the Mullingar based TD said the budget had addressed considerably more than many, including the main opposition parties, had anticipated.

“The budget goes a lot further than many expected, and Government believes this is warranted," he said.

"There are measures in this budget to assist all sectors of society, and the measures that have the most impact are targeted at the most vulnerable and those who need it the most."

Senator Carrigy, meanwhile, called for "certainty" that a €1.3m package to counterbalance commercial rates losses brought about by the closure of Lough Ree power station this year would be replicated until at least 2026.

"The decision to close the power station and the resulting loss in the rates remain for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026," he said.

"Since I came into this House in 2020 looking for this guarantee.

"We need that certainty today."