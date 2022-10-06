Granard car park will be ‘huge asset’, meeting hears

Work on easing a north Longford town's long-standing parking concerns is set to get underway over the coming weeks.

Longford council officials said the first signs of progress on delivering a new car park to Granard would commence towards the end of the month.

Senior engineer David Coppinger said the new 40 space facility at the rear of Granard garda station was very much on the local authority's radar.

The site was purchased in 2021 from the Office of Public Works with €135,000 in State funding having since been ring-fenced to bring the project to fruition.

Mr Coppinger said, in response to questions from Cllr Turlough McGovern, no concrete timeframe had been set as to when the end product would be unveiled.

“At this stage, it is impossible to say when that will be finished,” he said.

Cllr McGovern replied, saying he was confident the development could be finished in time for the festive shopping season.

“I would be optimistic that it will be finished by then,” he said, in quiet cautious encouragement towards the executive's top table.

Fianna Fáil's Cllr PJ Reilly, who was absent from the meeting as he continues his recovery following a recent health scare, said the project was just the “first phase” in addressing the town's car parking issues.

“It is something I have been working on for the past number of years,” he said.

“It has now gone through part VIII planning and work can almost start on it immediately.”

Cllr Reilly said a wall is to be built to facilitate local residents in nearby Denniston Park in a move he insisted would bring untold benefits to the town.

“It will be a huge asset when it is finished as it will allow people to park their cars in a safe and secure setting and to go up town to do their shopping while also freeing up space along the Main Street,” he added.