Search

06 Oct 2022

Longford crowds flock to inaugural Midlands Strongest

Midlands Strongest

Philip Malchled, David Harrigton, Darragh Redmond and Barry Hall

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

06 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

As sporting occasions go, last weekend offered up something decidedly unique as Longford hosted the inaugural staging of Midlands Strongest.

Sixteen athletes, comprising nine men and seven women, flexed their muscles in front of a large crowd of interested spectators at Longford’s Sports and Leisure Centre last Saturday.

It was an occasion which attracted entrants from right across the country, all of whom battled it out to be crowned the midlands strongest man and woman respectively.

“The event was extremely successful,” said a jubilant sounding organiser David Harrington.

“It went exactly as we planned it.

Despite the occasional shower of rain, the hearts and minds of those watching on failed to dampen as enthusiasts were treated to a spectacle of incredible power, skill and dexterity in equal measure.

A respected strongman in his own right, David paid tribute to the huge outpouring of support that arrived for the event from local firms.

“I am actually lost a little for words because of how many businesses that got involved.”

Among the main sponsors for the event were VDA Coffee, Loughrey’s CarePlus Pharmacy and Crossan Electrical with David also highlighting three other undisclosed companies who rowed in behind the day.

“It went so smoothly, we were actually finished ahead of time,” he said, as thoughts now turn towards making the event an annual affair.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media