Search

06 Oct 2022

Longford IFC Final: Leitrim native Fintan McBrien bidding to guide Fr Manning Gaels to glory

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Final

longford gaa

Fintan McBrien, the manager of the Fr Manning Gaels intermediate football squad Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

06 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Former Leitrim forward Fintan McBrien is in charge of Fr. Manning Gaels as they face Ballymahon in the Intermediate Football Championship final on Sunday.  

The Aughavas clubman, who still sometimes plays for his club, accepts that a fortuitous goal in the closing moments of the semi-final against Kenagh got his side through.

“With five minutes remaining in the game, it didn’t look good for us. However, we showed great character and the goal (from David Collum) got us through,” he told The Leader.

He describes the semi-final as an “excellent game.”

“There was great scoring (it finished 2-14 to 1-14) and both ourselves and Kenagh set out to play,” he commented.

Looking ahead to the final, he wants his side to focus on their own game and not get caught up with the opposition’s system.

In Ballymahon’s case, this could be defensive, as they negated the threat of Sean Connolly’s two county players, the Reynolds brothers, in the first half by packing the defence.

The prospect of facing such a set up does not faze McBrien. “We have faced that sort of defensive set up before. Ballymahon were always likely to use that set up to try to curtail the Reynolds brothers,” he commented.

If the Gaels do get scoring chances, McBrien wants to see more efficiency. “We kicked 15 wides against Kenagh. We can’t afford to repeat that against Ballymahon. But at least we were creating scoring opportunities throughout the game,” he stated.

His side has a number of vastly experienced players (Pauric Gill, Cian Brady, Paddy Collum) and another of them, 39-year-old David Collum was to the fore in the semi-final.

The big midfielder scored two goals and the second one was his side’s passport to the county final.

“David has been playing well all year for us and his midfield partner Liam Lynch has been in good form also. For the second goal, Conor Keenan was fouled, but the referee allowed an advantage and David took his chance well,” McBrien commented.

With both sides having big midfielders, McBrien is expecting a lot of breaking ball in the centre.

“I wouldn’t see there being a lot of clean catches. The breaking ball will be important,” he said.

Ballymahon’s attack is a classic mix of youth and experience, 44-year-old Trevor Smullen alongside 18-year-old Jack Walsh).

“Their forwards are lively. They have pace in their attack and Trevor Smullen is still playing well,” he commented.

As an excellent forward himself, will Fintan be imparting his knowledge to his attack?

“When the players cross the white line, they have to make the decisions,” he simply states.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media