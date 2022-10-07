Longford pair to stand trial accused of aggravated burglary

Two people charged in connection with an aggravated burglary will have have their case heard in Longford Circuit Criminal Court this October.

Barry Keane (39) of Goshen, Edgeworthstown and Donna McDermott (37) of St Michaels Road, Longford both face a charge that on June 3, 2022 at 25 Weavers Hall, Longford they committed burglary with a knife.

The defendants were represented in proceedings by solicitor Frank Gearty. In the witness box Garda Jamie Rosney told Judge Bernadette Owens he served the Book of Evidence on the defendants on the morning of the court sitting. The defendants face the single charge of the Section 13 aggravated burglary.

Garda Rosney said the DPP requested that the matter be returned for trial at the next sitting of Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 4. The defendants are on bail and Judge Owens explained that the the same bail conditions as previously set out in court would be attached. An alibi warning was issued.

Ms McDermott also faces a public order charge relating to an incident at Palace Crescent, Ardnacassa Longford on April 4, 2021 where she is charged with engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour. That matter was adjourned until after the Circuit Court hearing.

Later in the day Mr Keane answered a number of other charges. Detective Garda Damien McGovern said these related to an incident between May 12 and June 11 of 2022. The charges are the Mr Keane trespassed at Park Road, Longford and handled stolen property at the same address.

The officer said a Garda search of a vacant property in Park Road found a stolen keg of beer and identification belonging to Mr Keane.

The defendant also faces a charge that on May 9 he stole chocolate bars worth €4.50 from Dealz Market Square, Longford and possessed cannabis herb on January 13 2021 at Annaly Park, Longford.

Judge Owens adjourned these matters to October 25 next to allow the defendant conclude the matters before the Circuit Court.