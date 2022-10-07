Search

07 Oct 2022

Woman in Longford had €20,000 worth of mature cannabis plants on her property

Judge Keenan Johnson

Reporter:

Thomas Lyons

07 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

thomas.lyons@longfordleader.ie

A woman who had €20,000 worth of mature cannabis plants on her property will return before Judge Keenan Johnson at Longford Circuit Court on Friday, October 21 to have the case against her concluded.

Ewa Szczerba, of 3 Kane’s Flat, Water Lane, Granard, Co Longford had the details of her cultivation of cannabis heard at a previous Circuit Court sitting. 

Gardaí discovered twenty-five cannabis plants, with an estimated value of €800 each, in her apartment.

The defendant was before Judge Kenneth Connolly for sentencing. 

Defence barrister Niall Flynn acknowledged there was an issue regarding an aspect of the conditions Judge Keenan Johnson had set out for Ms Szczerba for consideration for community service. 

Mr Flynn said the defendant had attended with her GP with the purpose of submitting to urine analysis, however because of an administrative issue he was unable to submit the analysis to court.

The Probation Service report noted that the defendant was a suitable candidate for community service. The barrister pointed out that his client is now in gainful employment in a company in Edgeworthstown.

Mr Flynn said Ms Szczerba no longer engaged in the use of narcotics and submitted the Probation and welfare report to the court.

Judge Connolly said he would put the matter back for Judge Johnson to conclude and to allow the defendant to supply an up-to-date urine analysis. 

The judge then adjourned the matter to October 21, when Judge Johnson will review the GP's urine analysis and consider the defendant's suitability for community service.

News

