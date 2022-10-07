Reeling back the years: Colmcille beat Mullinalaghta in the Longford SFC final replay 70 years ago

When the current Colmcille and Mullinalaghta players take their place on the Pearse Park pitch on Sunday, it will be the first time since 1952 for the clubs to clash in the senior football Championship final.

It took a replay to eventually separate the next door neighbours 70 years ago and Colmcille were crowned the county champions at the second attempt, winning on a 2-8 to 1-5 scoreline.

There was exceptional interest in that 1952 final. There was even big national interest in it, so much so that the Irish Independent sent their top GAA man, John D Hickey, to report on the drawn game. It was the top story in the Monday's Independent. He put the crowd at about 5,000.

The following are some extracts from the replay match report that appeared in the Longford Leader back in 1952:

‘Mullinalaghta, despite numerous injuries that necessitated four retirals, put up a plucky fight. It wasn't good football – the pitch was too greasy and it wasn't easy to keep one's feet.

The marking was close, the tackling keen and there was quite a lot of “needle” in the whole thing but it was interesting in spots.

Mullinalaghta were unlucky to have a goal scored by one of their own backs but this bad break was balanced when one of the Colmcille forwards stopped what must have been a certain goal.

Derry Smith and Noel Dodd played major roles in attack for the winners; P Mulligan, Sean Murtagh, John Slevin and Larry Kiernan were always prominent in defence with goalie Mulligan doing his job well. Colm Smith and Corcoran had a good game at midfield.

Star of the Mullinalaghta side was Vin Tierney who could readily be written down as best player on view.

Harry and Peter Rogers were always trying, as was Fintan Tierney and Pat Earlie in attack. Injuries disorganised the defence, but Matthews, F Reilly and Jack Keogh were always prominent with Pat Rogers doing Trojan work.

Colmcille scored first, a point after their defences had been tested, but the winners were in arrears at the halfway mark when the scores read 1-4 to 0-3 in favour of Mullinalaghta. Tierney, Keogh, H Rogers, Tierney (goal from a penalty) and Tierney had their scores in that order.

Lynch , Dodd and Corcoran had Colmcille's first half flags.

Mullinalaghta had wind advantage in the first half but their lead was short-lived. Brady's point narrowed the Mullinalaghta lead and a bullet-like drive from D Smith levelled from Higgins' cross.

Smith was again on the mark with a point for the lead.

Then came the shock goal, scored by a Mullinalaghta defender.

Higgins hit the crossbar before C Smith pointed a fourteen yards free.

A player from each side was sent to the line and Mullinalaghta had an innings during which Matthews had a point but C Smith and Corcoran had points from Colmcille frees to make the final tally 2-8 to 1-5.'

Pictured are the Colmcille team, 1952 County Senior Football Champions. Back row (left to right); Jim Corcoran, Pat Reynolds, Dermot Smith, Wilson McNerney, Owen Corcoran, Peter Mulligan, Paddy Higgins, Sean Murtagh and John Drake (manager). Front row (left to right): Michael Brady, Noel Dodd, Paddy Mulligan, Brian Lynch, Larry Kiernan, Colm Smith and Johnny Slevin.