Longford motorists warned to expect major delays over Grafton Court closure
Motorists in Longford are being alerted to expect disruption and major delays over the coming weeks owing to the closure of Grafton Court in Longford town and the L-1059 Ballinrooey (Purth Cross to Tober).
Grafton Court Longford will be closed 24 hours from Monday, October 17 to Tuesday, December 6. The detour is via alternative local routes.
This closure is to facilitate improvement works as part of the Town Centre Public Realm Upgrade Works currently ongoing. The road will be fully closed to traffic. No access will be facilitated at this Junction during Road Closures.
Longford County Council says, "Major delays to be expected. People should avoid this are if at all possible. Pedestrian access will be accommodated."
Meanwhile, the L-1059 Ballinrooey (Purth Cross to Tober) will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Saturday, October 15 from 8.15am – 4.30pm.
There will be a local detour, with school buses and emergency traffic being allowed to pass. This closure is to facilitate drainage works.
