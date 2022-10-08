Search

08 Oct 2022

Longford Town crack Cobh to get back on the winning trail

SSE Airtricity League First Division

longford town fc

Longford Town manager Gary Cronin

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

08 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

In the aftermath of the unlucky defeat at home to Waterford a few days earlier, Longford Town got back on the winning trail in the SSE Airtricity League First Division clash against bottom of the table Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Friday night.

Cobh Ramblers . . . 2    Longford Town . . . 4

The momentum is building for the promotion play-offs with the first leg at Bishopsgate on Wednesday October 26.

At this stage it looks like the opposition will be Galway United who suffered a shock defeat at home to Athlone on Friday night with Waterford now in pole position to finish second in the table.  

As it turned out, Longford’s remaining fixture in the First Division is against Galway at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday October 21 and Gary Cronin’s side could end up playing the westerners twice more in the first series of games in the play-offs.

Longford were unlucky not to take the lead in the match against Cobh when a shot from Jordan Adeyemo hit the post in the 40th minute.

But the deadlock was eventually broken a couple of minutes later when Adeyemo found the back of the net after connecting with a right wing cross from Darren Clarke.

While Cobh got back on level terms when McGrath scored in the 58th minute, the visitors got a second goal in the 65th minute through Mark Hanratty with the opportunity created from a cross from substitute Kian Corbally. 

The Town extended the lead when Hanratty was on target again in the 76th minute but gritty Cobh battled back to close the gap with a goal from O’Connell in the 80th minute. 

Ramblers were reduced to ten men in the 85th minute when Mbayo was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card.

Longford made absolutely certain of collecting all three points when a right wing cross from Karl Chambers was finished to the net by Darren Clarke for goal number four in what was a fine display by the midlanders. 

LONGFORD TOWN: Luke Dennison, Karl Chambers, Mick McDonnell, Matthew Dunne, Ben Lynch, Darren Clarke, Aaron Robinson, Brandon McCann, Mark Hanratty, Joe Power, Jordan Adeyemo.

Subs:- Cristian Magerusan and Kian Corbally for Adeyemo and Power (58 mins); Matthew O’Brien and Adam Verdon for Robinson and McCann (71 mins). 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media