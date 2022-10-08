PICTURES | Lovely atmosphere at Longford fundraiser for Abbeylara Tidy Towns

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Abbeylara Tidy Towns hosted a lovely fundraiser for the Abbeylara Community Garden on Sunday, September 25 and here is a link to the fundraising page which they have set up and it also has some more details about the project: https://www.idonate.ie/crowdfunding/AbbeylaraTidyTowns
Here are some images photographer Shelley Corcoran captured from the event. Don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise!!!
