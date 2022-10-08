Search

08 Oct 2022

Superintendent says Creeslough explosion appears to be a 'tragic accident'

Superintendent of the Milford Garda District David Kelly offered condolences to the families of those who are either injured or bereaved and said early indications are that the explosion on Friday was a tragedy

Superintendent says Creeslough explosion appears to be a 'tragic accident'

Superintendent of the Milford Garda District David Kelly, speaking in Milford this afternoon

Reporter:

Alan Foley in Milford

08 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Superintendent of the Milford Garda District said that although investigative leads will have to be followed, early indications into the explosion in Creeslough on Friday “point towards a tragic accident.”

Superintendent David Kelly explained that An Garda Siochana must still follow due processes to investigate the scene at the Applegreen complex where 10 people lost their lives following an explosion. 

“We have to keep an open mind as a police service as to how we investigate this,” he said in Milford this afternoon. “Our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident. That said, being a Garda I have to take a holistic and overall view. We’re looking into it and following certain investigative angles.”

Stunned silence after explosion rips through heart of small Co Donegal community

Superintendent Kelly passed on his condolences to the people of north-west Donegal, where he had been in nearby Falcarragh on Friday before the accident that took place at approximately 3:15pm.

“Yesterday afternoon I went to a meeting in Falcarragh,” Kelly said. “Little did I know that I’d be standing here today talking about a tragedy in the community. This has left Creeslough devastated. On behalf of myself and my colleagues who attended the scene yesterday, we offer our very sincere condolences.

“Initially the Fire Service took the lead in this operation. We assisted them from a Garda perspective in attending the scene, securing the scene and making it a safe place for them to work and indeed the HSE ambulance personnel. There was great assistance given from emergency services from this jurisdiction and we also received help from Northern Ireland. That’s what it is to be in Donegal - we look out for each other. 

“Resources were initially resourced from the Milford Garda Station here, assisted by members who were off duty. I’m proud to say I didn’t even have to ask members, that just came in from Letterkenny, Ballyshannon and Buncrana, as well as working with the Garda National Technical Bureau. We have specialist units within Donegal that are being used.”

Support for anyone who might’ve been affected by the tragedy has been put in place by both the Garda and the Health Service Executive, as the story continues to unravel.

“We have put a family liaison officer in place with the families of the deceased,” Superintendent Kelly added. “ We are also working with the HSE in regards to offering psychological safety to the families and the wider community. We will also treat people from our own services, including the fire and ambulances services. The necessary resources will be put in place.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media