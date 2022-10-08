Search

08 Oct 2022

Kempton Lucky 15 delivers big pay out for Longford punter

Reporter:

Longford Live reporter

08 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Kempton was the lucky location for one county Longford punter after their Lucky 15 clicked on Wednesday afternoon.

The anonymous customer called into their local BoyleSports shop and added four horses to their €5 Lucky 15 betslip that amounted to a total stake of €75, with all four horses obliging.

The winners were Lir Speciale in the 7.00 at 7/2, Mutafawwig in the 7.30 at 7/2, Double Time in the 8.00 at 4/1 and finally Fiscal Policy in the 8.30 at 9/1.

The celebrations started for the Longford customer when all horses obliged with a mouth-watering amount of €9,997.50 secured.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive congratulations to our County Longford customer who only needed less than two hours to turn their stake into €9,997.50. We wish our client the very best of luck with their winnings."

