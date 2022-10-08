Search

09 Oct 2022

Longford Ladies IFC Final: Great start the crucial factor as Grattans are crowned Intermediate champions

Droplink Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Final

longford ladies gaa

Delight for the Grattans ladies football squad following their victory over Dromard in the Intermediate Championship final at Emmet Park, Killoe Photo: Frank McGrath

Reporter:

Seamus Morris

08 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

Grattans captured the Ladies Football Intermediate Championship title with a comfortable win over Dromard in the final at Emmet Park on Saturday.

Grattans . . . 3-8    Dromard . . . 1-4

The Stonepark side were always in control of this game and they will make a return to the senior ranks following this success.

Grattans were 2-4 to 0-0 in front after 13 minutes with Tessa Tiernan and Caoimhe Lohan scoring the crucial goals and Dromard never recovered from their bad start.

It was a performance of pace and power from the winners while Dromard just never got going.

It capped a terrific week for the Grattans club, with the men winning the Junior ‘A’ Championship title the previous Sunday. 

GRATTANS:  Claire McCarrick; Katie Devlin, Roisin Leen (1-0, penalty), Saidbh Nerney; Sophie Hogan, Rebecca O’Kane, Edie Hogan; Eve Nerney, Petrina Carrigy; Tessa Tiernan (1-4, 3f), Una Clarke, Clodagh Lohan (0-1); Emma Howlin (0-1), Caoimhe Lohan (1-2), Aoife Sheridan.

Subs:- Sarah Farrell (senior) for E Howlin (41 mins); Claire Shaw for S Nerney (42 mins); Sarah Farrell (junior) for P Carrigy (57 mins); Tove Reilly for T Tiernan (58 mins); Abby Macko for K Devlin (59 mins).

DROMARD: Michelle Kilkenny; Cathy Conefrey, Emma Bleakley, Orfhlaith Mulligan; Kate McEntire (0-2), Karen McLoughlin, Michelle McManus; Sarah Murphy, Shauna Hagan (1-1, penalty, 1f); Helen Conefrey, Sarah Reynolds, Brianna Murphy; Laura McManus, Orlaith McGauran (0-1), Laura Bleakley.

Subs:- Cait Murphy for H Conefrey (28 mins); Elena O’Reilly for B Murphy (37 mins); Avril Cosgrove for O McGauran, Imelda Reynolds for L Bleakley (both 44 mins); Kate O’Connor for L McManus (60 mins). 

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim). 

