09 Oct 2022

Granard to roll out red carpet for Longford's All-Ireland Fleadh winner

Fleadh

Button Accordion (15-18 agegroup) All-Ireland winner Aoibhinn Ni Loinsigh proudly holds her trophy at last week's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

09 Oct 2022 8:33 AM

All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil winner Aoibhinn Ni Loinsigh is to be honoured at a civic ceremony in Granard in November.


The CCÉ, John Dungan member came out victorious in the U15-18 Button Accordion age group at the All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in August in Mullingar.


The announcement was made at a meeting of Granard Municipal District last week on foot of a request from Cllr PJ Reilly.


The latter's motion was endorsed by Independent Cllr Turlough McGovern.
“She is a very talented girl,” he said.


“It's great to see Irish music coming back and we have our own Comhaltas in Granard and I certainly have no problem in seconding this.”

