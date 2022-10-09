Longford councillors accuse each other of being pedantic

Longford County Council Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan
There was a light hearted mixed with a mild tinge of terseness at last week's meeting of Longford Municipal District as two local politicians exchanged barbs over their respective use of grammar.
The brief and entertaining exchange took place as Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerry Hagan read out a notice of motion calling on council bosses to address effluent problems at a small residential estate in Cullyfad.
In doing so, Fianna Fáil Cllr Seamus Butler, who as managing director of industry specialist Butler Manufacturing Services, pointed out how Cllr Hagan had misspelled the main crux of his motion.
“Being very pedantic, it’s actually sewage treatment plant rather than sewerage,” he told his Fine Gael opposite number.
Appearing more than a tad aggrieved by that intervention, Cllr Hagan took aim at correspondence Cllr Butler read out concerning Longford town's twinning arrangement plans with Noyal Chatillon Sur Seiche.
“I can correct you on some of your French in that email as well if you want to be so pedantic Mr Butler,” replied an indignant Cllr Hagan.
