09 Oct 2022

Longford SFC Final: Colmcille capture the Connolly Cup for the first time in 14 years thanks to last gasp penalty goal

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Final

longford gaa

The thrilled Colmcille players celebrating with the Connolly Cup following the dramatic win over Mullinalaghta in the county SFC final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

09 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Colmcille were crowned the Longford senior football champions for the first time in 14 years with centre-half-back Ruairi Harkin scoring a last gasp winning goal from a penalty in a dramatic finish to the county final played in extremely difficult wet and windy conditions at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday. 

Colmcille . . . 1-7    Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-8

Mullinalaghta looked set to win a fifth title in the space of seven years when they led by a couple of points (0-8 to 0-6) with the 60 minutes played but their hearts were broken in the sensational end. 

Colmcille’s terrific servant Declan Reilly delivered the ball into the St Columba’s full-back-line in the hope of engineering a goal in stoppage time and following a foul on Eoghan Hawkins the referee Mark Glancy awarded a penalty with Harkin making no mistake in finding the back of the net.

That killer goal was followed by a free converted by another of Colmcille’s top quality long serving players Barry McKeon and there were scenes of wild celebrations when the final whistle was eventually blown. 

It was a memorable day for the 20-year-old Colmcille captain Jack Macken, who also collected the coveted man of the match award, and when the celebrations settle down the north Longford club can look forward to competing in the Leinster Club Championship away to the eventual Louth winners St Mary’s Ardee or Newtown Blues on Sunday October 23. 

PICTURES | Colmcille singing in the rain as they strike late to dethrone Mullinalaghta and capture first Longford crown since 2008

The mastermind behind this magnificent Colmcille triumph was their shrewd manager Mickey Harkin and it was indeed ironic that his son Ruairi should score the crucial goal that decided the destination of the Connolly Cup this year.   

COLMCILLE: Noel Farrell; Conor Grant, Enda Macken, Gerard Mulligan; Martin Mulligan, Ruairi Harkin (1-0, penalty), Declan Reilly; Jack Macken (0-2, 1 free), Fergal Sheridan; Cathal McCabe (0-1), Vinny Hourican, Philip McKeon; Rory Hawkins (0-1), Barry McKeon (0-3, 2 frees), Cathal Reilly.

Subs:- Eoghan Hawkins for C Reilly (injured, 22 mins); Ciaran McKeon for P McKeon (half-time). 

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Shane Mulligan, Patrick Fox, Simon Cadam; Gary Rogers, Donal McElligott (0-1), Connor Leonard; Aidan McElligott, John Keegan; Michael Cunningham, James McGivney (0-3), Cian Mackey; Rian Brady, David McGivney (0-4, three frees), Jayson Matthews. 

Subs:- Francis Mulligan for S Mulligan (44 mins); S Mulligan for C Leonard (53 mins). 

Referee: Mark Glancy (Rathcline). 

News

