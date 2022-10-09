PICTURES | Colmcille singing in the rain as they strike late to dethrone Mullinalaghta and capture first Longford crown since 2008

Use the Arrows < > above to go through the gallery
Jubilant Colmcille were singing in the rain at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this afternoon (Sunday, October 9) as they struck late to dethrone Mullinalaghta and ensure they captured their seventh Longford senior football championship crown and their first since 2008.
Colmcille trailed 0-6 to 0-8 as the final drifted into added time, however, a super penalty dispatched to the twine by Ruairi Harkins and a further converted free by Barry McKeon ended Colmcille's 14-year wait for glory and the opportunity to get their hands on the coveted Sean Connolly Cup. We hope you enjoy these photos captured by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends that you recognise.