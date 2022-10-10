Longford's Cllr Adejinmi gets approval for Farneyhoogan upgrade works

Meet the candidate: Longford Municipal District Uruemu Adejinmi (Fianna Fáil)
A Longford County councillor has successfully secured the agreement of council staff to upgrade road markings and signage in one of the county town's largest residential estates.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi sought approval at last week's Longford Municipal District meeting for improvement works to be undertaken at Longford's Farneyhoogan estate amid claims a number of road markings were beginning to fade.
Area engineer Eamon Bennett confirmed the council would accede to Cllr Adejinmi's request once the council's road markings contractor returned to the county.
Signage improvements will be carried out under a low cost safety scheme, he added.
