Granard twinning trip ticks all the right boxes

Longford County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Turlough McGovern and Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Colin Dalton led a very successful Granard Town Twinning delegation to East Rouen recently.



The nine delegates travelled to East Rouen on Tuesday 20th September. East Rouen is in Normandy in Northern France and is the birthplace of Richard De Tuite, who arrived in Ireland in the 11th Century with a strong Norman army.



He travelled north to Granard and built the famous Motte and Bailey at the highest point.

The full Granard team were Barbara Heslin, Director of Services Longford County Council, Rosemary Gaynor, Colm Faughnan, Gerard Connolly, Chrissie Flood, Deirdre Orme and Moira Mahon.

From the time the delegation landed in France the local French "Irish Commission" were extremely friendly, helpful and generous.Our delegation was welcomed to the Rouen Municipal Headquarters on the first night of the trip for an Official Reception.



This was also attended by our Honorary Irish Consul who travelled from Paris.

Signing the Town Twinning agreement was central to the trip.

It occured on the final night and was signed by the 13 French Mayors of East Rouen, the Chair of the French Commission, Cllrs McGovern and Dalton and Chairperson of the Granard Town Twinning Association, Moira Mahon.

The local Deputy Madame Annie Vidal gave an inspirational speech on the night of the role of town Twinning in making links between countries, finding common ground, and maintaining peace.

Another official part of the trip was the unveiling of the Town Twinning sign in Ymare.

This took place on a beautiful morning with a great crowd gathered to cheer on the local Mayor Madame Ingrid Bona and Cllrs McGovern and Dalton in this "onerous" task.

Without doubt this visit to East Rouen has been a great success.



Colm Faughnan, teacher from Cnoc Mhuire, Granard has met his counterparts in East Rouen and established online links with 2 French Schools.



A visit to a local French Farm gave the farmers in the Granard delegation a great opportunity to talk about farming, including the price of livestock and land.

Visits to local Norman Castles and other points of interest brought into sharp focus both localities common Norman heritage.



But more importantly, it was the firm friendships established that meant the most to the delegation.

The host families were exceptional and we look forward to welcoming Granard's new-found Norman friends next year.