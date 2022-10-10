Search

10 Oct 2022

Longford councillor Dalton pushes for low cost safety scheme at crossroads

Granard MD's newest councillor Colin Dalton keen to hit ground running

10 Oct 2022 11:33 AM

Local authority officials have pledged to have a “look at” undertaking a low cost safety scheme at a hazardous junction in north Longford.


Granard Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Colin Dalton told of his desire at a meeting last week to see remedial work being carried out at Mallon’s Cross, Derrynacross, outside Ballinalee.

The Fine Gael area representative said some sort of measures were needed to improve the sight lines of motorists that approach the crossroads most notably from the Soran Road.


“There are trees there that need to be taken out,” he said, while noting how the issue had been brought to his attention by local residents.


Area engineer David Coppinger said the council were open to upholding that request, but did warn that of a list of 14 low cost schemes had aleady recently been drawn up.
“We will certainly look at it, he said.


“And if it is okay, we will include it on a list.”

News

