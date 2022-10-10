Search

10 Oct 2022

Leading Midlands business announces four new director appointments

Leading Midlands business announces four new director appointments

Andrew Duignan, Audit Director, Rose Bracken, Payroll Director, Joe Cleary, Managing Partner, Charlene McCrossan, Audit Director, Richard McAufield, Tax Director.

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

10 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

RBK Chartered Accountants are delighted to announce that Andrew Duignan, Charlene McCrossan, Richard McAufield and Rose Bracken have been appointed as new Directors in Audit, Tax and Payroll respectively.

The demand for high quality audit, tax and payroll services has continued to grow over the past 12 months and RBK has experienced strong growth across our three offices. These appointments will allow RBK to broaden our service offering to meet our diverse range of clients’ needs.

Commenting on the new appointments, Joe Cleary, Managing Partner of RBK said, “I am very pleased to welcome these four Directors to RBK’s senior leadership team. These appointments further support the ambitious growth plans of our firm and are aligned to our strategic objectives. With 230 dedicated financial advisory practitioners, these appointments underline RBK's commitment to enhance the breadth and depth of expertise we offer our clients.”

Andrew Duignan – Audit Director. A Member of Chartered Accountants Ireland, Andrew has significant experience in the provision of audit and assurance services to clients operating, both domestically and internationally, in the private equity, aviation, construction and intellectual property management sectors.

Andrew takes responsibility for RBK’s clients operating in the financial services sector and his area of specialism includes aircraft leasing and ICAVs. Andrew has extensive audit experience, including reviews of complex transactions, consolidation and financial statement compilation experience and his non-audit work includes completing external engagements on behalf of semi-state bodies and regulatory authorities.

Charlene McCrossan – Audit Director. A Member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Charlene has experience in the provision of audit and assurance services to a diverse portfolio of clients including multi-nationals and owner managed businesses across a broad range of services and sectors including manufacturing, retail, leisure and regulated entities. Charlene advises on statutory audit and technical accounting. Charlene has significant experience in FRS 102, consolidation of large groups’ with international operations and the reviewing of accounting systems and internal controls.

Richard McAufield – Tax Director. Richard is a Member of Chartered Accountants Ireland and the Irish Taxation Institute. He has over 12 years of experience in advising clients, both domestically and internationally, on various aspects of Irish tax. He has extensive experience working with clients across a broad spectrum of industries, including pharmaceutical, construction, professional services and retail as well as high net worth individuals based in Ireland and abroad.

Richard has significant experience in providing tailored advice based on the requirements of the client, in areas such as succession planning, corporate restructuring and international tax matters.

Rose Bracken – Payroll Director. A payroll specialist with more than 30 years’ experience, Rose manages payroll for over 300 RBK clients. She also assists international companies with their payroll requirements when they are establishing operations in Ireland. Rose has a thorough understanding of payroll matters and particular insight into complex payroll issues.

