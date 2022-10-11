Public order charge in Longford case adjourned

A man facing a charge of breaching the Public Order Act will return before Judge Bernadette Owens towards the end of November. Sean Flynn (53) of 13 Shantobar, Ballinalee faces a charge of engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour on April 15, 2022 at St John's housing estate, Ballinalee.
Garda Eoin Reilly of Granard Garda station said the defendant made no reply when charged or cautioned.
Garda Reilly said there was no objections to the defendant's bail being extended and that DPP directions were for summary disposal of the matter.
The officer said that there are two co-accused in the matter, one of whom was in court on the day of the sitting.
Adjourning the case to November 22, Judge Owens said the conditions for bail included that Mr Flynn have no contact with any witnesses, not enter St John's Estate, Ballinalee, reside at Shantober and remain of sober habits.
