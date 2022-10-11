Search

11 Oct 2022

Longford community shocked by sudden death of John Heneghan

Late John Heneghan, Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Longford

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

11 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

To say the community was shook to its core is an understatement when news broke on Sunday, September 25 of the sudden death of John Heneghan at his residence in Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Co Longford.

John, formerly of No 8 the Green, was predeceased by his father Pat.

John worked in Burlington before moving to London and then back home to Ireland to work with McLoughlin’s in Longford.

During his father’s illness John was always on hand to help along with his mother to care for him. Since then John was to be seen on the Green early every morning to help set his mother up for the day with a breakfast and all the shopping to being done.

He was a mild mannered man; never heard to raise his voice indeed the only time he was to be heard over a crowd was with his very hearty laugh.

The comment from all and sundry when John’s name was mentioned was genius and his intelligence was undoubted. He was without doubt a man with undoubted talent no matter what task was set in front of him.

He met his partner Wyn over 20 years ago and as the saying goes ‘when the Lord made them he matched them’ such was their bond to each other.

He was a kind, patient, attention giving, sports loving – especially Formula1, man with a great love of family in particular his younger nephews and nieces.

John’s passing will leave a great emptiness in the hearts and minds of everyone that knew him. Gone forever is the cheery welcome and warm welcoming smile and we will sadly miss it. 

John’s remains reposed in Farrell’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 28 before his removal to St Mary’s Church on Thursday for his Funeral Mass; afterwards he was laid to rest in Clonbonny Cemetery.

To his partner Wyn, mother Maura, his sister Mary Ganly, his brothers Gerard and Mark, brother-in-law Aiden, sisters in law Patricia & Vera, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours, we extend our deepest sympathy. 

