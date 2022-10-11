Sealed with a s'MOO'ch: Beautiful bride Danielle meets Longford's kissing cow

Beautiful Canadian bride Danielle Sands married the love of her life Thomas Delaney, Carrobeg, Newtowncashel, Co Longford recently and en route to the tranquil Saints Island in south county Longford for the post wedding ceremony photographs, the wedding party came across a few welcoming cattle.
Never one to bypass a great photo opportunity, dazzling bride Danielle descended from her bridal car, puckered up to one of the delighted cows and she charmingly helped clear them from the roadway.
Happy couple Danielle and Thomas celebrated their marriage with friends and family at a lovely reception in the Landmark Hotel and they are wished every happiness for the future.
