Longford Rugby Club ladies overcome Arklow in great start to the season

Longford faced Arklow in wet and windy conditions for the 1st game of the season on Sunday last. The Longford side started out very strongly with determination to start the season off well. New players, Judy Starzynska and Jasmine Smyth both earned their first cap with the senior team.

Longford RFC . . . 22 Arklow RFC . . . 5

Longford ran in an early try from great teamwork between the forwards and backs, scored by Maria Kellegher. Tegan Evens kicked the conversion for Longford. Arklow were equally determined and put pressure on Longford. However, Longford’s defence held strong.

As the weather worsened both sides played phases with a display of good passing skills. Strong tackles from Tegan and Jessica Stewart stopped Arklow from gaining ground.

A brilliant maul from a Longford line out and Longford made ground, working well inside the Arklow 22. A clever kick from Tegan, chased by Laura Gallagher and Leanne Keegan, with support from Amy Molloy and Jessica at the breakdown, allowed Leanne score the second try of the game giving Longford a 12-0 lead.

Longford, in the second half continued with pressure, working through several phases with forwards and backs working well together. A solid Longford scrum gave the ball to Leanne who scored her second try for a 17-0 lead.

Arklow dug deep and camped in the Longford half of the pitch placing increasing pressure on the defence. Despite Longford working very hard to keep the visitors scoreless, Arklow eventually scored their only try of the game. Longford deployed clever kicking tactics despite the strong wind to get out of the Arklow half.

Jasmine Smyth worked very well on the wing to prevent Arklow making a break. Good support work from Rachel O’Farrell and then Megan Banahan on the attack from inside her own 10m to the opposition 22, led to Maria Kelleher scoring her second try under the post to bring the final score to 22-05.

LONGFORD: Amy Molloy, Tara Gilna, Jess Stewart, Amanda Sheridan, Dora Ledwith, Megan Banahan, Rachel O’Farrell, Tegan Evans, Laura Gallagher, Jasmine Smyth, Judy Starzynska, Rebeka Stavuse, Mary Sheridan, Emma Dardis, Leanne Keegan, Maria Kelleher (captain).

Pictured are the Longford Rugby Club Ladies line out v Arklow on Sunday last. Front row (l to r): Emma Dardis, Tegan Evans, Leanne Keegan, Mary Sheridan, Laura Gallagher, Rachel O'Farrell, Tara Gilna, Jasmine Smyth and Nuala McGoey (Head Coach). Back row (l to r): Willie Hall (Assistant Coach), Amanda Sheridan, Amy Molloy, Megan Banahan, Dora Ledwith, Judy Starzynska, Jessica Stewart, Rebeka Stavuse and Maria Kelleher (captain)