PICTURES | In 7th Heaven - Colmcille bravehearts celebrate Longford championship glory

Colmcille bravehearts were singing in the rain at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, October 9 as they struck late to dethrone Mullinalaghta and ensure they captured their seventh Longford senior football championship crown and their first since 2008.
Colmcille trailed 0-6 to 0-8 as the final drifted into added time, however, a super penalty dispatched to the twine by Ruairi Harkins and a further converted free by Barry McKeon ended Colmcille's 14-year wait for glory and the opportunity to get their hands on the coveted Sean Connolly Cup. We hope you enjoy these super celebratory photos captured by Longford Leader photographer Syl Healy and don't forget to tag and share with any of your friends!!
