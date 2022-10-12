Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan, Meath / Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan and formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents and by her brother John and her sister Margaret. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Annie Kiernan (Proudstown Road, Navan), brother Jim (Dover, England), sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday morning, October 15 at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Kilmahon Cemetery.

Teresa Mary Casey (née McDonnell), Streatham London, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the comfort of her loving family, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 of Teresa Mary Casey (née McDonnell) Streatham, London, and formerly of Ratharney, Legan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and daughter Fiona. Teresa will be sadly missed and forever remembered with love by her husband Leo, sons Shane and Barry and daughters Orla, Caroline and Sinead, sons-in-law Pauraic, Mark and Callum, daughters-in-law Kristzina and Mary, her 8 adored grandchildren Kieran, Chloe, Luke, Leo, Ethan, Ciara, Isla and Callum, brothers Pat, Mick and Bernie and sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, great neighbours and friends. May Teresa's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 14 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Teresa's family wishes to thank you for your kindness and understanding at this difficult time.

Patrick Devlin, Ardpatrick Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in Peamount Hospital with the staff who have lovingly cared for Patrick for many years, on Monday, October 10, 2022 of Patrick Devlin, Ardpatrick Road, Dublin 7 and Bawn, Moydow, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents James and Pauline and brother-in-law Paul McGeown. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Louise, brother Michael, Louise's partner Neil and sister-in-law Lily, nieces Elaine and Yvonne. His aunt Madge, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Philip Foy, Lisduff, Longford & Drumbawn, Ardagh, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Philip Foy, Lisduff, Longford & Drumbawn, Ardagh, Co Longford and NXTGEN TECH, Sligo. Predeceased by his grandparents Pat and Lilly Foy, Michael and Sarah Casey, aunt Mary and uncle Michael.

Philip will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Teresa, sister Ciara, father Colm and his partner Orla, Jenny, aunts Mary-Rose, Lil-ann, Nancy, Margaret and Catherine, uncles Ignatius, Gerard, Paul, Padraig and John, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, October 13 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am on Friday, October 14, followed by private family cremation. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to AWARE (www.aware.ie) or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please

Declan Barden, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of Declan Barden, Dublin and Kilmore, Longford. Beloved husband of Anna (McCaffrey) and loving father of Nicola, Saoirse and Cillian. Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Thomas, Oliver, Mícheál and Ciaran, sisters Claire and Ita, sons-in-law Allen and Cillian, grandchildren Giorgia, Stella and Thea, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon, October 12 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 13 to the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold's Cross. The Mass may be viewed on www.beechwoodparish.com

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford /Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, or any family member.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Offaly / Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, County Longford / Offaly / Westmeath. Sadly missed my his loving wife Anne (nee McQuaid), neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Enquires to Gogan Funeral Director. Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Gorham (née Connolly), Aughnashannagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Mary Gorham (née Connolly), Aughnashannagh, Ballinalee, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband MacDara (Mattie), children Thomas, Pauline, Martin and Darragh, brother Seamus and son-in-law John-Frank. Mary will be forever remembered with love by her family, sons Sean, James and David, daughters Michelle and Helen, daughters-in-law Sarah, Geraldine, Mary, Noreen and Geraldine, and her 16 adored grandchildren, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Margaret, Frances and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Tuesday, October 11 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral cortège will leave her home on Wednesday, October 12 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, followed by burial in St Colmcille's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/ParishofClonbroney/

John O'Reilly, Churchtown, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at Blackrock Hospital and Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of John Francis O'Reilly, Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Olwen, Oonagh and Maeve. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Dara, Andrew and Brendan, grandchildren Niamh, Sean and Nina, extended family, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum D14 F3X2 on Tuesday evening, October 11 from 5.30 pm to 7.30 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 12 to the Church of the Good Shepherd, Churchtown arriving for Funeral Mass at 10 am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. For those of you who are unable to attend John’s Funeral Mass, it may be viewed live on this link http://www.goodshepherdchurchtown.ie/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross or St. Vincent de Paul.

P. J. (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon / Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly in Spain, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of PJ (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Clohamon, Co Wexford.

Loving husband of Vera (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Denis, Mary, Catherine and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, his adored grandchildren Killian, Isabelle, Alexandra and Abbie, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridie Brady, Togher, Castletown Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the devoted and loving care of the staff of the Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar, on Monday, October 10, 2022 of Bridie Brady, Togher, Castletown-Finea, Co Westmeath, and late of Cullionbeg, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Bridget, sisters Rose and Kathleen, and brothers Eddie, Matt, Ben and Tommy; sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends, and the staff of Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Care Centre. May Bridie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Mary’s Chapel, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar (N91 T261) on Wednesday, October 12 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castletown, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 13 at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castletown. Bridie’s family would like to add a special note of thanks to the staff of Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar, for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Bridie during her time there.

Jim McIntyre, Adoon, Gorvagh, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, County Leitrim.

Jim is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife: Mary, sons; Kevin and Shane, daughters in law; Lisa and Vicky, grandchildren; Leah, Amelia and Thomas, brother; Paddy, sister in law; Bridie, nieces; Davina and Phillipa, nephews; Niall and Mark and all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May Jim Rest In Eternal Peace.

Jim's funeral mass will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Luton, Bedforshire, England.

Carmel Gavin (née Beatty), Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, H12 V6T2 / Tullamore, Offaly



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family by her bedside, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Carmel Gavin (nee Beatty), Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Arden Road, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A loving wife to Eamonn and adored Mam to Caroline, Enda and Katie. Sadly mourned by her sons-in-law Tomás and Cathal and daughter-in-law, Lisa. Much loved Nana to Conor, Ned, Jack and Annie. Treasured sister to Chris and Kate and deeply missed by their families, her sister-in-law Mary and her family and by Carmel's many friends and neighbours. May Carmel Rest in Peace.

Reposing in her home on Tuesday, October 11 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, October 12 in St. Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium for private cremation. Current Covid restrictions and regulations will apply. Family flowers only please. Donations welcome to Cavan/Monaghan Specialist Palliative Care Service (IAPC).

Patrick (Pat) Gorman, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, at his residence, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Gorman, North London, England and formerly Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his sister Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. “May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Removal from Lakelands Funeral home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday morning October 12 at 10.15am to St Mary’s Bruskey to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery.

