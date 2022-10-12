Longford lecture on Arthur Griffith

Longford Library will host a lecture entitled ‘A Broken Heart: Memory, Myth and Arthur Griffith’ by Professor Colum Kenny at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 13. All are welcome to attend.
The lecture is part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme. It is coordinated by Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services, part of Longford County Council.
The lecture is presented by Professor Colum Kenny, whose book on Griffith, ‘The Enigma of Arthur Griffith: Father of Us All’, was published in 2020. Kenny is Professor Emeritus in the School of Communications at Dublin City University (DCU).
He has served as Chair of the Master’s in Journalism programme in DCU.
As well as having a distinguished career in journalism and the media, he also is a barrister and historian.
For further information, check out Longfordlibrary.ie
