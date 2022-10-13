Man fined after pleading guilty to Longford shoplifting offence

A Cavan man with a chronic diabetic condition was going through a “difficult time” when he stole four energy drink cans from a Longford supermarket, a court has heard.

Forty-six-year old married father of four, Robert Beamish, of Robin's Nest Beherna, Knocktemple, Virginia, Co Cavan, pleaded guilty last week to shoplifting at SuperValu, Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Lanesboro Road, Longford on July 30 last.

The court was told on the day of the incident, Mr Beamish had been waiting on a friend to collect him from the town.

It was during that wait for his friend who, was later involved in a serious road traffic accident that the alleged offence occurred.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Mr Beamish had gone into the store, picked up the items but was ultimately stopped by a security guard.

She added his friend has yet to be discharged from hospital, revealing also that her client was a married father of four who was continuing to battle a “very serious” diabetic condition.

New zoned land tax "completely unworkable" in Longford, meeting hears New land tax under regulations due to be rolled out from next month has been branded as "completely unworkable" for counties like Longford.

“All of the goods were recovered and were in a resaleable condition,” she said.

“It was a very difficult time for him.”

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens was told Mr Beamish was hoping to go back to his chosen profession as a contract cleaner.

Judge Owens took on board the mitigation offered up to the court and acknowledged how the goods taken in the incident had been recovered.

She said the difficulty Mr Beamish was facing was that it was his second time to be convicted under the Theft Act.

She consequently fined him €150 and gave him five months to pay.