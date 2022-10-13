Search

13 Oct 2022

Man fined after pleading guilty to Longford shoplifting offence

Man fined after pleading guilty to Longford shoplifting offence

Longford Courthouse

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

13 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

A Cavan man with a chronic diabetic condition was going through a “difficult time” when he stole four energy drink cans from a Longford supermarket, a court has heard.

Forty-six-year old married father of four, Robert Beamish, of Robin's Nest Beherna, Knocktemple, Virginia, Co Cavan, pleaded guilty last week to shoplifting at SuperValu, Hazelwood Shopping Centre, Lanesboro Road, Longford on July 30 last.

The court was told on the day of the incident, Mr Beamish had been waiting on a friend to collect him from the town.

It was during that wait for his friend who, was later involved in a serious road traffic accident that the alleged offence occurred.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said Mr Beamish had gone into the store, picked up the items but was ultimately stopped by a security guard.

She added his friend has yet to be discharged from hospital, revealing also that her client was a married father of four who was continuing to battle a “very serious” diabetic condition.

Award for Hanlon's Gala Longford

New zoned land tax "completely unworkable" in Longford, meeting hears

New land tax under regulations due to be rolled out from next month has been branded as "completely unworkable" for counties like Longford.

“All of the goods were recovered and were in a resaleable condition,” she said.

“It was a very difficult time for him.”

Presiding Judge Bernadette Owens was told Mr Beamish was hoping to go back to his chosen profession as a contract cleaner.

Judge Owens took on board the mitigation offered up to the court and acknowledged how the goods taken in the incident had been recovered.

She said the difficulty Mr Beamish was facing was that it was his second time to be convicted under the Theft Act.

She consequently fined him €150 and gave him five months to pay.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media