13 Oct 2022

Peter Keenan Branch O.N.E. coffee morning at Longford's Pig Market Lane

Peter Keenan Branch O.N.E. coffee morning at Longford's Pig Market Lane

Ray Belton, Seamus Keavney, Tom Duffy, Jesse James, Hugh Farrell, John Enright, Tim Coughlan, James Click Reilly, Vincent Casey, Tommy Watson and Steve Coy

Reporter:

Alan Walsh

13 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

On next Friday, October 14 the Peter Keenan Branch of ONET will hold their coffee morning from 10am to 12.30pm at Pig Market Lane, with all proceeds in aid of the Fuchsia Appeal.

The Fuchsia Appeal, which commenced in 2009, is run annually to raise funds for the ONE’s Charitable objects, namely the provision of accommodation and other assistance to ex-service personnel in need.

Former members of 17th Infantry Battalion, 4th Cavalry Squadron and all Military serving and retired, friends and families are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, a snack and some scintillating conversation with old friends.

On Tuesday, October 25 branch members are invited to visit Dail Eireann by Deputy Joe Flaherty, those wishing to travel contact Pat McGann ASAP. Veterans day out in Dublin is on Saturday, November 12, again contact Pat McGann at Mobile 0858662087 if you wish to attend.

The chairman and members would like to thank all those who have been so generous to the branch over the last few months, a special word of thanks to Longford County Council, the Vintage Club for the use of their clubhouse and Louis Herterich for the use of his fantastic venue at Pig Market Lane. Our next meeting is on Friday, October 21.

Photo caption: Members who attended the Centenary of The Armoured Car Corps, in the Curragh, on September 14. From left, Ray Belton, Seamus Keavney, Tom Duffy, Jesse James, Hugh Farrell, John Enright, Tim Coughlan, James Click Reilly, Vincent Casey, Tommy Watson and Steve Coy

News

