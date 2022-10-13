Deaths in Longford - Thursday, October 13, 2022

Billy (Billy the Barber) Beahan, 6 Rugby View, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford / Ballyfermot, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully in the Regional Hospital Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 of Billy (Billy the Barber) Beahan, 6 Rugby View, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of 143 Sarsfield Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Liam and Joan. Billy will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Jean, sons Iggy, Liam, Jhay and Gerry, his adored grandchildren Angel, Paris, William, Avery, Shane and Imee, brothers and sisters Imelda, Derek, Pauline, Tony, Leo and Siobhan, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, (Brandon & Sofia), relatives, neighbours and his many great friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Billy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66) on Friday, October 14 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, October 15 at 11am, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Please Note: Billy's Barber Shop will be closed, Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October15, Reopening on Tuesday, October 18.

Teresa Donnelly, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 of Teresa Donnelly, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly from Ballinmuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Chris and her brother TP, deeply regretted by her daughter Deidre, son in law Brian, grandson Lucas, brothers Brian and Sean, sisters Annette Donohoe and Chrissie McGowan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Teresa Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s funeral home, Ballinalee Road Longford on Sunday, October 16 from 4pm until 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 17 at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinmuck followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those attending Teresa’s reposing and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. Teresa’s family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Hugh Brennan, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 of Hugh Brennan, Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Tom and Mary and by his brothers Dessie and Austin. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Mary, daughter Daria, son Tom, sisters Carmel and Kitty, son-in-law Stephen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and his many dear friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, October 16 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 17 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Social Services, Meals on Wheels – c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Maureen Keane (née Gilchrist), Newbrook Drive, Mullingar, Westmeath / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully with her family at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 of Maureen Keane (nee Gilchrist), Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly Lissanure, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her beloved parents Molly and Joe, sister Bridie, and brothers Mick, John Joe and Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Peter and Colm, grandson Joshua, sisters Lill and Theresa, brothers Patsy and Joe, daughters-in-law Sinéad and Julia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Friday, October 14 to St Paul's Church, Mullingar, to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 15 at 11am. House private. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Support Sanctuary LARCC.

Margaret King (née Brady), Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 of Margaret King (née Brady), Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan. Loving wife of Henry and dear mother of Patrick (Norma) Marian (Declan) and Martin. Sadly missed by her brother Liam, sisters Teresa and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Friday, October 14 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Walk through only; no hand shaking or hugging, please. Removal from her home on Saturday morning, October 15 to arrive at St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Current Covid restrictions and regulations will apply.

Family flowers only please. Donations welcome to Cavan/Monaghan Specialist Palliative Care Services. The family home will be private for close friends and neighbours, please.

Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in hospital in England, on Monday, September 5, 2022 of Agnes Agnew (née Weldon), Oxted, England and formerly, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Longford. She is predeceased by her husband, Brendan, her parents, Patrick and Agnes, her sisters, Eileen and Peggy and her brothers, Tom, Pat and Seamus. Agnes will be forever remembered with love by her family, daughter, Valarie, sons, Vincent and Douglas, son-in-law Colm, daughter-in-law, Nicola and her grandchildren, Daniel, Max, Toby and Olivia, her sisters, Nancy Woods (Drumshanbo) and Kathleen Joyce (London), along with all her family and friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace Agnes.

Funeral Service to take place in England on September 28. Funeral Mass will be held in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Friday, October 14 at 11 am followed by burial of ashes in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Martina Flaherty (née Gearty), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Bailieborough, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 of Martina Flaherty (nee Gearty), Bailieborough, Co Cavan and late of The Green, Lanesboro Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her daughter Fiona and husband Steve, her partner Hugh, grandchildren, sister Jackie, brothers Mikie, Ian and Jody, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home (N39 E761), Lanesboro on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:30pm to 6pm. Removal to St Mary's Church arriving at 6:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 15 at 12noon, burial afterwards in Kilbarry Cemetery. Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/

Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan, Meath / Ballinamuck, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Teresa Cunningham, Abbeygrove, Navan and formerly of Lettergullion, Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents and by her brother John and her sister Margaret. Teresa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Annie Kiernan (Proudstown Road, Navan), brother Jim (Dover, England), sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Saturday morning, October 15 at 10.20am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by interment in Kilmahon Cemetery.

Teresa Mary Casey (née McDonnell), Streatham London, Legan, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home in the comfort of her loving family, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 of Teresa Mary Casey (née McDonnell) Streatham, London, and formerly of Ratharney, Legan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Mary and daughter Fiona. Teresa will be sadly missed and forever remembered with love by her husband Leo, sons Shane and Barry and daughters Orla, Caroline and Sinead, sons-in-law Pauraic, Mark and Callum, daughters-in-law Kristzina and Mary, her 8 adored grandchildren Kieran, Chloe, Luke, Leo, Ethan, Ciara, Isla and Callum, brothers Pat, Mick and Bernie and sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, great neighbours and friends. May Teresa's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Abbeyshrule, Co Longford, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 14 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Teresa's family wishes to thank you for your kindness and understanding at this difficult time.

Patrick Devlin, Ardpatrick Road, Dublin 7, Dublin / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly in Peamount Hospital with the staff who have lovingly cared for Patrick for many years, on Monday, October 10, 2022 of Patrick Devlin, Ardpatrick Road, Dublin 7 and Bawn, Moydow, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Pauline and brother-in-law Paul McGeown. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary and Louise, brother Michael, Louise's partner Neil and sister-in-law Lily, nieces Elaine and Yvonne. His aunt Madge, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Patrick is reposing at the home of his sister Mary on Thursday, October 13 from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, October 14 at 11am at Peamount Hospital Chapel, followed by burial in Moydow Cemetery, Longford to arrive at 1.30pm approximately.

Philip Foy, Lisduff, Longford & Drumbawn, Ardagh, Longford / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Sunday, October 9, 2022 of Philip Foy, Lisduff, Longford & Drumbawn, Ardagh, Co Longford and NXTGEN TECH, Sligo. Predeceased by his grandparents Pat and Lilly Foy, Michael and Sarah Casey, aunt Mary and uncle Michael.

Philip will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Teresa, sister Ciara, father Colm and his partner Orla, Jenny, aunts Mary-Rose, Lil-ann, Nancy, Margaret and Catherine, uncles Ignatius, Gerard, Paul, Padraig and John, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, October 13 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford at 11am on Friday, October 14, followed by private family cremation. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to AWARE (www.aware.ie) or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private please

Declan Barden, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of Declan Barden, Dublin and Kilmore, Longford. Beloved husband of Anna (McCaffrey) and loving father of Nicola, Saoirse and Cillian. Very deeply regretted by his loving brothers Thomas, Oliver, Mícheál and Ciaran, sisters Claire and Ita, sons-in-law Allen and Cillian, grandchildren Giorgia, Stella and Thea, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon, October 12 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning, October 13 to the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment at Mount Jerome Cemetery, Harold's Cross. The Mass may be viewed on www.beechwoodparish.com

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford /Lanesboro, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co Roscommon, or any family member.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Offaly / Westmeath

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 of Patrick (Pat) Harte, Granard Road, Edgeworthstown, County Longford / Offaly / Westmeath. Sadly missed my his loving wife Anne (nee McQuaid), neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Enquires to Gogan Funeral Director. Funeral Arrangements Later

P. J. (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon / Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly in Spain, on Saturday, October 8, 2022 of PJ (Peter) Ryan, Vesnoy, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Clohamon, Co Wexford.

Loving husband of Vera (nee Houlihan) and much loved father of Denis, Mary, Catherine and Thomas. He will be very sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughter-in-law Amanda, sons-in-law Paul and Johnny, his adored grandchildren Killian, Isabelle, Alexandra and Abbie, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Bridie Brady, Togher, Castletown Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the devoted and loving care of the staff of the Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar, on Monday, October 10, 2022 of Bridie Brady, Togher, Castletown-Finea, Co Westmeath, and late of Cullionbeg, Mullingar.

Predeceased by her parents Bernard and Bridget, sisters Rose and Kathleen, and brothers Eddie, Matt, Ben and Tommy; sadly missed by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends, and the staff of Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Care Centre. May Bridie’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at St Mary’s Chapel, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar (N91 T261) on Wednesday, October 12 from 4pm to 6pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castletown, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 13 at 11am, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castletown. Bridie’s family would like to add a special note of thanks to the staff of Inny Unit, Cluain Lir Care Centre, Mullingar, for their wonderful care and kindness shown to Bridie during her time there.

Jim McIntyre, Adoon, Gorvagh, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Jim McIntyre, Luton, Bedfordshire, England and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, County Leitrim.

Jim is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife: Mary, sons; Kevin and Shane, daughters in law; Lisa and Vicky, grandchildren; Leah, Amelia and Thomas, brother; Paddy, sister in law; Bridie, nieces; Davina and Phillipa, nephews; Niall and Mark and all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May Jim Rest In Eternal Peace.

Jim's funeral mass will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11am in St Joseph's Church, Luton, Bedforshire, England.

