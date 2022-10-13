Book of Condolence opens in Longford for victims of Creeslough tragedy
An online Book of Condolence has been opened by Longford County Council in memory of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, RIP.
Anyone wishing to sign the book may do so HERE
Cathaoirleach Turlough McGovern and the Elected Members of Longford County Council have opened an online Book of Condolence to allow the people of Longford to extend their sympathies to the families, friends and the wider community in Creeslough.— Longford County Council (@longfordcoco) October 13, 2022
➡ https://t.co/FGKk2osbga pic.twitter.com/JxjMCZq2XW
Ten people lost their lives in the tragedy in Donegal last Friday.
