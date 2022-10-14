New judge presiding at Longford Circuit Court
Longford Circuit Court will see a new Circuit Court judge sitting for much of the Michaelmas session. Judge Kenneth Connolly will preside in the chair normally occupied by Judge Keenan Johnson.
Judge Connolly is sitting in for the extra sessions to address a significant backlog in the Circuit Court list.
Having previously served as a barrister Kenneth Connolly was appointed a Judge on the Circuit Court last August.
The Castleblayney native was called to the bar in 1994, he worked as a Junior Counsel across the Northern Circuit, covering Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim and Donegal and in Dublin.
Judge Connolly takes up his post as an Ordinary Judge of the Circuit Court following the appointment of the Hon. Mr. Justice Rory MacCabe to the High Court earlier this year.
In the course of the opening day of sitting the Judge said: “To serve one date is an appointment, to be called back is a privilege.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.