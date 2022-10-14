Longford man with over 50 convictions verbally lashed out at gardaí

A Longford man who verbally lashed out at gardaí after being told to return home when found drunk in the county town during the early hours of the morning has been warned to steer clear of any further trouble over the next four months.

Hughie Nevin (41), 41 Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford, was in attendance at last week's sitting of Longford District Court to answer public order and criminal damage charges.

Standing in the body of the court before Judge Bernadette Owens, it was revealed Mr Nevin was an individual who suffered from an ongoing addiction to alcohol and had recently completed a lengthy spell of in-patient treatment care in Limerick.

In outlining the alleged public order charge, which Mr Nevin pleaded guilty to, Sgt Mark Mahon said gardai came across Mr Nevin in a “highly intoxicated” state at 3am on March 5, 2022 along the Great Water Street area.

When gardaí directed him to go home, Sgt Mahon said Mr Nevin verbally lashed out.

“Gardaí instructed him to go home and he wasn't in agreement with and told gardaí to f*** off,” he said.

The court was further told Mr Nevin had also been charged with alleged criminal damage.

Mr Nevin, at that point, raised his hand to inform the court he had compensated the alleged victim, something his solicitor John Quinn, also verified.

The court heard Mr Nevin was a man with over 50 previous convictions.

Mr Quinn said his client has managed to stay sober over the past five weeks since his release from treatment and was keen to continue availing of support from the relevant state services.

Judge Owens said she was of a mind to adjourn the case for a period of time to test the “new resolve” of Mr Nevin.

The case was consequently adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on February 14, 2023.