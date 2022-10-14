Get your kicks with Route 66 at Longford's Backstage Theatre on Saturday night

It's a busy weekend for Longford's Backstage Theatre as the premier entertainment venue presents two engaging shows.

This Friday Backstage Theatre brings Galway’s Brú Theatre's evocative, inventive show, Selvage to Longford audiences.

Merging puppetry and physical storytelling with a live music score by Anna Mullarkey this is a must see show.

Selvage tells the story of a young boy Joe, who suddenly finds himself alone after his beloved Granny is imprisoned. Joe must then find his own way, dodging a variety of perils along the way, all the time accompanied by his own anxiety which he must overcome in order to be reunited with his family.

Audiences can expect a very different night at the theatre, Selvage uses puppetry, mask, live electronic music and physical theatre performance to tell Joe’s story. Fun, inventive and invigorating, Selvage promises to bring audiences on a unique journey.

Then on Saturday 'Route 66 Big Band' return to Backstage following the fabulous reception on their last visit.

This 14 piece band, fronted by a male and female singer, takes the audience on a magical musical trip from the 40’s right up to the present with numbers made famous by Glenn Miller, Van Morrison, Joe Dolan, Adele, Ella Fitzgerald, Tina Turner and many more.

The group boast a playlist that suits every age saying: “We like to ‘wow’ our audience and have you dancing in the aisles.”

Route 66 will take you on a musical journey with selections from the big band era, swing, jazz, soul and rock ‘n’ roll plus 21st century classics.

The band has a fabulous brass and saxophone section built on a very solid rhythm base. Their great mix of music guarantees a brilliant night’s entertainment.

Selvage comes to Backstage Theatre this Friday October 14 at 8pm. Tickets €16/€14 .

Route 66 Big Band concert is this Saturday, October 15 at 8pm. Tickets cost €22/€20 available on 0433347888 and backstage.ie