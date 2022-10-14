Search

14 Oct 2022

HPV vaccine catch-up programme named in honour of late Irish woman to launch in November

HPV vaccine catch-up programme named in honour of late Irish woman to launch in November

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Oct 2022 6:33 PM

A HPV vaccine catch-up programme named in honour of an Irish woman who died of cancer is expected to launch in mid-November this year. 

The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine Catch-up Programme - announced yesterday (October 13) by the Minister for Health and the Brennan Family - will offer free HPV vaccines to all boys and girls in second level education previously eligible to receive the HPV vaccine and who have not yet received it. 

Young women, up to the age of 25, who have now left secondary school, and who did not receive the vaccine, will also be eligible to receive it as part of the catch-up programme. 

The human papilloma virus, or HPV, can cause cancer and genital warts in both women and men. 

Studies from Sweden and England have shown that vaccination with HPV vaccine is associated with a big reduction in the risk of cervical cancer, especially in people who got the HPV vaccine at 12 to 13 years of age. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said, "Laura Brennan is the epitome of inspiration for all of us. Even when faced with a terminal diagnosis, Laura dedicated herself to promoting the HPV vaccine to ensure that as few families as possible would have to go through the rigours of cancer treatment and end-of-life care as she did. 

"The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccine programme is a fitting tribute to the memory and the tireless efforts Laura made to encourage young people to take up this vaccine. Vaccines save lives and, through screening and vaccination, we are working to eliminate cervical cancer in Ireland – I really cannot think of a better way to remember Laura than achieving this goal through the programme named after her." 

Bernie Brennan also commented and said, "September just gone would have been Laura’s 30th birthday. The reality of living with cancer, and then life after cancer when someone passes away means that we miss out on milestone celebrations with our loved ones. To see the HPV Catch-Up Programme named in Laura’s memory is a comfort and a testament to Laura’s dedication to increasing the uptake of the HPV vaccine. 

"I urge all parents to discuss HPV vaccination with their children and encourage them to take it – vaccines prevent cancer. Prevention is better than cure and prevention is definitely better than no cure." 

Larry Brennan said, "It is lovely to see the HPV Catch-Up programme named after Laura. It is so important that this vaccine will be available free of charge and easily accessed for those who missed out on it in school, I hope this move increases uptake across the country. 

"I would urge anyone who has any question about HPV vaccines to get your information from trusted sources like the HSE and the WHO. Increasing uptake of the HPV vaccine will protect women and stop them getting cervical cancer.” 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media