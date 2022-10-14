New Chief Superintendent role for Longford native

Chief Superintendent Padraic Jones has been assigned to to Garda National Community Engagement Bureau
Longford native and Cavan Garda Superintendent Padraic Jones has been appointed to the role of Chief Superintendent and he has been assigned to lead the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau (GNCEB).
Chief Supt Jones, a former Longford inter-county defender and senior county medal winner with his club Dromard, previously served as a Sergeant in Bailieborough and Inspector in the Longford/Roscommon division before being promoted to Superintendent at Cavan Garda Station.
The GNCEB, based at Harcourt Square, has a number of diverse roles all of which focus on developing and implementing strategies around community policing in communities, both urban and rural.
The appointments and allocation of Chief Superintendents was confirmed by An Garda Síochána earlier this week and will take effect from Monday next, October 17.
